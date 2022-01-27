CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Sims leads UNC Wilmington…

Sims leads UNC Wilmington over Northeastern 67-62

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 20 points as UNC Wilmington won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly beating Northeastern 67-62 on Thursday night.

Shykeim Phillips had 17 points for UNC Wilmington (13-5, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Jaylen Fornes added 14 points.

The Seahawks forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (6-14, 0-9), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Nikola Djogo added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Coleman Stucke had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up