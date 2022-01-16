Sims leads UNC Wilmington against Charleston (SC) after 20-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-5, 2-0 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-5, 1-1 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-5, 2-0 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-5, 1-1 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Jaylen Sims scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 73-66 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Cougars are 6-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks are 2-0 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks eighth in the CAA scoring 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Trazarien White averaging 0.8.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 10.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Sims is averaging 13 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

