Sims, Jefferson lead Middle Tennessee past FIU

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 10:23 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims scored 14 points, Josh Jefferson added 12, and Middle Tennessee defeated Florida International 50-39 on Saturday.

Eli Lawrence added 10 rebounds for the Blue Raiders (11-6, 2-2 C-USA).

Clevon Brown had seven points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (10-7, 0-4).

