Sims, Jefferson lead Middle Tennessee past FIU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims scored 14 points, Josh Jefferson added 12, and Middle Tennessee defeated Florida International 50-39…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims scored 14 points, Josh Jefferson added 12, and Middle Tennessee defeated Florida International 50-39 on Saturday.

Eli Lawrence added 10 rebounds for the Blue Raiders (11-6, 2-2 C-USA).

Clevon Brown had seven points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (10-7, 0-4).

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.