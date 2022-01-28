CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Simon, UT Martin Skyhawks…

Simon, UT Martin Skyhawks take on the Belmont Bruins

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-14, 3-6 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-5, 6-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Belmont and UT Martin meet on Saturday.

The Bruins are 7-1 in home games. Belmont is fourth in the OVC in team defense, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 3-6 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Bruins won the last matchup 81-55 on Jan. 8. Nick Muszynski scored 20 points points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is averaging 15.8 points for the Bruins. Will Richard is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 14.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up