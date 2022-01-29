Simon and the UT Martin Skyhawks visit conference foe Belmont

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-14, 3-6 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-5, 6-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-14, 3-6 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-5, 6-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -22.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Belmont in OVC action Saturday.

The Bruins have gone 7-1 at home. Belmont ranks fourth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 3-6 in conference games. UT Martin is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Bruins won the last matchup 81-55 on Jan. 8. Nick Muszynski scored 20 points points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Murphy is averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bruins. Ben Sheppard is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Belmont.

Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

