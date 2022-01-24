CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Siena visits Iona after Jolly’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:42 AM

Siena Saints (6-7, 3-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (16-3, 8-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Siena Saints after Tyson Jolly scored 20 points in Iona’s 76-61 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Gaels are 7-0 in home games. Iona is seventh in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Saints are 3-2 against MAAC opponents. Siena ranks ninth in the MAAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Gaines averaging 4.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan van Eyck is averaging 9.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Jolly is averaging 15 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

Colby Rogers is averaging 13.5 points for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

