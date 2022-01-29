Siena hosts Quinnipiac following Stormo’s 20-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-7, 6-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-8, 4-3 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-7, 6-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-8, 4-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Jackson Stormo scored 20 points in Siena’s 60-56 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints are 3-3 on their home court. Siena has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Kevin Marfo averaging 4.1.

The Saints and Bobcats meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Gaines is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Saints. Colby Rogers is averaging 13.0 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for Siena.

Matt Balanc averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Marfo is shooting 57.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.