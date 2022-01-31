Siena faces Canisius after Rogers’ 27-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-13, 3-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-8, 5-3 MAAC) Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-13, 3-7 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-8, 5-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Colby Rogers scored 27 points in Siena’s 85-76 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints are 4-3 on their home court. Siena is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Griffins are 3-7 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is seventh in the MAAC scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

The Saints and Golden Griffins meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 13.6 points for the Saints. Nick Hopkins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Ahamadou Fofana is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Griffins. Armon Harried is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.