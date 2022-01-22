CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Shungu lifts Vermont past Hartford 82-72

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 9:43 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Shungu had 24 points as Vermont won its seventh straight game, beating Hartford 82-72 on Saturday night. Ryan Davis added 21 points for the Catamounts.

Isaiah Powell had 16 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (13-4, 5-0 America East Conference).

Austin Williams scored a season-high 24 points for the Hawks (3-11, 1-1). Hunter Marks added 16 points. Moses Flowers had 14 points.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

