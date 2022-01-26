CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Shungu lifts Vermont over…

Shungu lifts Vermont over Stony Brook 80-67

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Shungu scored 21 points and Ryan Davis added 20 as Vermont extended its win streak to eight games, beating Stony Brook 80-67 on Wednesday night.

Eric Beckett had 13 points for Vermont (14-4, 6-0 America East Conference).

Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points for the Seawolves (12-7, 4-2). Anthony Roberts added 16 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Seawolves this season. Vermont defeated Stony Brook 98-65 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up