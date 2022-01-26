Shungu leads Vermont against Stony Brook after 24-point outing

Vermont Catamounts (12-4, 5-0 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (12-6, 4-1 America East) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7…

Vermont Catamounts (12-4, 5-0 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (12-6, 4-1 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Ben Shungu scored 24 points in Vermont’s 82-72 win over the Hartford Hawks.

The Seawolves are 9-1 on their home court. Stony Brook is sixth in the America East in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Tykei Greene leads the Seawolves with 7.9 boards.

The Catamounts have gone 5-0 against America East opponents. Vermont has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in America East play. The Catamounts won the last matchup 98-65 on Jan. 13. Finn Sullivan scored 19 points to help lead the Catamounts to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roberts is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Seawolves. Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

Ryan Davis is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 14.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.