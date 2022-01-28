CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Shungu leads Vermont against…

Shungu leads Vermont against Maine after 21-point outing

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maine Black Bears (4-14, 1-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (13-4, 6-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts the Maine Black Bears after Ben Shungu scored 21 points in Vermont’s 80-67 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts have gone 7-0 at home. Vermont is third in the America East scoring 72.0 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Black Bears are 1-6 against America East opponents. Maine averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The Catamounts and Black Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Davis is averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Vukasin Masic is scoring 9.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up