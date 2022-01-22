CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Shumate scores 29 to carry McNeese St. past UIW 82-72

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 8:43 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christian Shumate had a career-high 29 points plus 11 rebounds as McNeese State snapped its nine-game road losing streak, beating UIW 82-72 on Saturday.

Kellon Taylor had 14 points for McNeese State (8-12, 3-3 Southland Conference). Myles Lewis added 12 points. Zach Scott had 10 points.

Charlie Yoder had 25 points for the Cardinals (4-16, 1-5). Bradley Akhile added 15 points. Johnny Hughes III had 11 points.

___

___

