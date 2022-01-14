Sherfield leads Nevada against Air Force after 26-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-6, 1-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-5, 1-1 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-6, 1-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-5, 1-1 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits the Air Force Falcons after Grant Sherfield scored 26 points in Nevada’s 85-70 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Falcons have gone 5-0 at home. Air Force is fourth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 59.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 1-1 in MWC play. Nevada is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Falcons and Wolf Pack face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Walker is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Sherfield is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

