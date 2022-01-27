CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Sheppard, Richard lead Belmont past Austin Peay 75-67

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:19 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard scored 18 points as Belmont beat Austin Peay 75-67 on Thursday night. Will Richard added 16 points, Nick Muszynski scored 15 and Luke Smith had 15 for the Bruins. Richard had seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Muszynski posted three blocks.

Drew Calderon scored a season-high 20 points for the Governors (5-11, 1-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Carlos Paez added 18 points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

