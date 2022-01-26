Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins take on conference foe Austin Peay

Belmont Bruins (14-5, 5-2 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (5-10, 1-4 OVC) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (14-5, 5-2 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (5-10, 1-4 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors host Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins.

The Governors are 2-2 in home games. Austin Peay is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Bruins are 5-2 against OVC opponents. Belmont ranks fifth in college basketball scoring 39.7 points per game in the paint led by Nick Muszynski averaging 2.9.

The Governors and Bruins match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Silver is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 12.4 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Sheppard is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 15.6 points. Will Richard is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

