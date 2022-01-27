Shepherd leads Cal against No. 7 UCLA after 21-point outing

California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-1 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -16.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the No. 7 UCLA Bruins after Jordan Shepherd scored 21 points in Cal’s 96-71 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bruins have gone 8-1 at home. UCLA leads the Pac-12 shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Tyger Campbell shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears are 2-6 in Pac-12 play. Cal has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Bruins won the last matchup 60-52 on Jan. 9. Campbell scored 17 points points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Joel Brown is averaging five points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Bears. Shepherd is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

