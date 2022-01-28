Shackelford leads Alabama against No. 4 Baylor after 20-point performance

Baylor Bears (18-2, 6-2 Big 12) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-7, 4-4 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (18-2, 6-2 Big 12) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-7, 4-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama plays the No. 4 Baylor Bears after Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points in Alabama’s 82-76 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-1 at home. Alabama ranks sixth in the SEC with 14.4 assists per game led by Jahvon Quinerly averaging 4.3.

The Bears are 5-0 on the road. Baylor ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinerly is averaging 14.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Crimson Tide. Shackelford is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Alabama.

James Akinjo is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

