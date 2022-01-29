CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Shackelford leads Alabama against No. 4 Baylor after 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Baylor Bears (18-2, 6-2 Big 12) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-7, 4-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -3; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama faces the No. 4 Baylor Bears after Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points in Alabama’s 82-76 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-1 at home. Alabama ranks fifth in college basketball with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Keon Ellis averaging 2.0 offensive boards.

The Bears are 5-0 on the road. Baylor averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 13-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shackelford is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Ellis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

James Akinjo is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

