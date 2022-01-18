Shackelford and the Alabama Crimson Tide host conference foe No. 13 LSU

LSU Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-6, 2-3 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

LSU Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-6, 2-3 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes Alabama and No. 13 LSU will play on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide have gone 7-1 in home games. Alabama is third in the SEC in rebounding with 37.3 rebounds. Keon Ellis paces the Crimson Tide with 6.3 boards.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 against SEC opponents. LSU ranks eighth in college basketball allowing 57.0 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Alabama.

Xavier Pinson is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Tari Eason is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

