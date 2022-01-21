SFA takes on New Mexico State, seeks 4th straight home win

New Mexico State Aggies (16-3, 5-1 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-6, 4-2 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

New Mexico State Aggies (16-3, 5-1 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-6, 4-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the ‘Jacks face New Mexico State.

The ‘Jacks are 8-2 on their home court. SFA is eighth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Gavin Kensmil leads the ‘Jacks with 6.8 boards.

The Aggies are 5-1 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State is eighth in the WAC shooting 33.3% from deep. Cameron Crawford leads the Aggies shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The ‘Jacks and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Teddy Allen is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 63.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.