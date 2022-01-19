CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
SFA plays Grand Canyon following Jossell’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-2, 5-0 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-6, 3-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Latrell Jossell scored 23 points in SFA’s 86-78 victory against the Lamar Cardinals.

The ‘Jacks are 7-2 in home games. SFA averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Antelopes are 5-0 against conference opponents. Grand Canyon ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 56.1 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Kensmil is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the ‘Jacks. David Kachelries is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for SFA.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

