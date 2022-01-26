Seton Hall hosts No. 22 Marquette following Lewis’ 20-point performance

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 3-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30…

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 3-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -4; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Marquette plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Justin Lewis scored 20 points in Marquette’s 75-64 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Pirates have gone 8-2 in home games. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Jared Rhoden averaging 5.6.

The Golden Eagles are 6-3 in conference matchups. Marquette ranks second in the Big East with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Lewis averaging 6.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won the last matchup 73-72 on Jan. 15. Darryl Morsell scored 26 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pirates. Bryce Aiken is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Lewis is averaging 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Morsell is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

