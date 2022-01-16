Seattle U visits Cal Baptist after Armstrong’s 28-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (12-4, 3-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-5, 1-2 WAC) Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (12-4, 3-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-5, 1-2 WAC)

Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the Seattle U Redhawks after Tre Armstrong scored 28 points in Cal Baptist’s 75-73 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Lancers are 11-1 on their home court. Cal Baptist averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Redhawks are 3-0 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is third in the WAC shooting 36.3% from deep. Jaren Nafarrete leads the Redhawks shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Lancers and Redhawks square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Akin is shooting 69.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Lancers. Armstrong is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 15.9 points, 5.8 assists and three steals for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.