Seattle U takes on Tarleton State following Tyson’s 20-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (14-4, 5-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (8-12, 3-4 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (14-4, 5-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (8-12, 3-4 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the Tarleton State Texans after Cameron Tyson scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 72-62 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Texans have gone 7-2 in home games. Tarleton State is seventh in the WAC in team defense, allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Redhawks are 5-0 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is second in the WAC shooting 36.7% from downtown. Jaren Nafarrete leads the Redhawks shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Texans and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montre’ Gipson is averaging 15.1 points for the Texans. Tahj Small is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 assists and three steals for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.