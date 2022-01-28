Seattle U hosts Sam Houston after Flagg’s 28-point showing

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-9, 8-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-9, 8-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Savion Flagg scored 28 points in Sam Houston’s 73-68 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Redhawks have gone 12-1 at home. Seattle U scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Bearkats are 8-1 in WAC play. Sam Houston has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redhawks and Bearkats face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Darrion Trammell is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Flagg is shooting 45.2% and averaging 20.0 points for the Bearkats. Jaden Ray is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

