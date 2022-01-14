Seattle U hosts Dixie State after Tyson’s 25-point performance

Dixie State Trailblazers (8-9, 1-3 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-4, 2-0 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dixie State Trailblazers (8-9, 1-3 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-4, 2-0 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Dixie State Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 25 points in Seattle U’s 71-65 win against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Redhawks have gone 10-1 at home. Seattle U ranks fifth in the WAC in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Tyson leads the Redhawks with 6.1 boards.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-3 against WAC opponents. Dixie State is second in the WAC with 16.5 assists per game led by Brock Gilbert averaging 4.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Darrion Trammell is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Gilbert is averaging 2.6 points and four assists for the Trailblazers. Cameron Gooden is averaging 14.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for Dixie State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

