Sears scores 27 to carry Ohio over Buffalo 74-53

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 9:04 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Sears had 27 points as Ohio romped past Buffalo 74-53 on Friday night.

Jason Carter had 16 points for Ohio (16-3, 7-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Ben Vander Plas added 12 points. Miles Brown had 11 points.

Buffalo scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jeenathan Williams had 13 points for the Bulls (10-8, 4-4). David Skogman added 11 points.

