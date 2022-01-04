CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Sears scores 24 to lift Ohio past Akron 69-63

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 9:19 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points as Ohio defeated Akron 69-63 on Tuesday night.

Jason Carter had 19 points for Ohio (11-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ben Vander Plas added 11 points.

Ali Ali had 22 points for the Zips (8-4, 1-1), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Mikal Dawson added 14 points and Xavier Castaneda had 13.

