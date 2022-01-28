Sears leads Ohio against Buffalo after 26-point game

Ohio Bobcats (15-3, 6-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-7, 4-3 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (15-3, 6-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-7, 4-3 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Buffalo Bulls after Mark Sears scored 26 points in Ohio’s 74-62 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls have gone 5-1 in home games. Buffalo scores 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Bobcats are 6-1 in MAC play. Ohio is sixth in the MAC scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronaldo Segu is averaging 15.8 points and five assists for the Bulls. Jeenathan Williams is averaging 19.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Jason Carter is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Sears is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.