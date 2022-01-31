CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Sears leads Ohio against…

Sears leads Ohio against Ball State after 27-point showing

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ball State Cardinals (10-10, 5-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-3, 7-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Ball State Cardinals after Mark Sears scored 27 points in Ohio’s 74-53 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Bobcats have gone 10-1 in home games. Ohio has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 5-4 in MAC play. Ball State has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats and Cardinals meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 19.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Jason Carter is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring for persons with disabilities in support of infrastructure law

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up