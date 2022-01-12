Seabron leads NC State against Louisville after 27-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 4-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

NC State Wolf Pack (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 4-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -6; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Louisville Cardinals after Dereon Seabron scored 27 points in NC State’s 70-65 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Cardinals are 6-2 in home games. Louisville is second in the ACC with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 6.7.

The Wolf Pack are 1-4 in conference games. NC State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinals won 73-68 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Williams led the Cardinals with 14 points, and Jericole Hellems led the Wolf Pack with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 10.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Seabron is averaging 20.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.