CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » SE Missouri beats SIU-Edwardsville 85-77

SE Missouri beats SIU-Edwardsville 85-77

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — DQ Nicholas and Eric Reed Jr. scored 18 points apiece as Southeast Missouri topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 85-77 on Saturday.

Chris Harris added 17 points and six assists for the Redhawks. Nana Akenten had 11 points and seven rebounds for Southeast Missouri (9-12, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference).

Ray’Sean Taylor had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-14, 1-7), who have now lost six straight games. Courtney Carter added 15 points. DeeJuan Pruitt had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up