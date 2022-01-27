CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
SE Louisiana hosts Texas…

SE Louisiana hosts Texas A&M-CC after Mushila’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 2:02 AM

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-5, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (10-10, 2-1 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Isaac Mushila scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 77-71 loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Lions are 5-1 in home games. SE Louisiana averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Keon Clergeot with 4.0.

The Islanders have gone 2-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is fifth in the Southland scoring 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Jackson averaging 1.1.

The Lions and Islanders square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clergeot is averaging 11.4 points and four assists for the Lions. Gus Okafor is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Mushila is averaging 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

