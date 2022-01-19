Scott, Loyola Marymount Lions take on the Pepperdine Waves

Pepperdine Waves (6-13, 0-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (8-7, 1-2 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-13, 0-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (8-7, 1-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) faces Pepperdine in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Lions have gone 4-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) ranks eighth in the WCC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Eli Scott averaging 2.5.

The Waves are 0-4 in WCC play. Pepperdine ranks third in the WCC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Ohia Obioha averaging 2.5.

The Lions and Waves meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Dameone Douglas is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 8.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Waves. Jan Zidek is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

