CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Scott leads McNeese against…

Scott leads McNeese against Texas A&M-CC after 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McNeese Cowboys (7-11, 1-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-4, 1-0 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Zach Scott scored 24 points in McNeese’s 78-75 victory against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Islanders are 7-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is sixth in the Southland with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 5.6.

The Cowboys have gone 1-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese is second in the Southland scoring 39.2 points per game in the paint led by Christian Shumate averaging 1.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. The Islanders won the last meeting on Jan. 8. De’Lazarus Keys scored 16 points points to help lead the Islanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mushila is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 12.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Myles Lewis is averaging 11.9 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

NRO inks first contracts under new commercial space capabilities opening

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up