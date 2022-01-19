Scott leads McNeese against Texas A&M-CC after 24-point game

McNeese Cowboys (7-11, 1-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-4, 1-0 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowboys (7-11, 1-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-4, 1-0 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Zach Scott scored 24 points in McNeese’s 78-75 victory against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Islanders are 7-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is sixth in the Southland with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 5.6.

The Cowboys have gone 1-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese is second in the Southland scoring 39.2 points per game in the paint led by Christian Shumate averaging 1.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. The Islanders won the last meeting on Jan. 8. De’Lazarus Keys scored 16 points points to help lead the Islanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mushila is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 12.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Myles Lewis is averaging 11.9 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

