Schofield scores 22 to carry Dixie State over Lamar 71-55

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 11:33 PM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Dixie State defeated Lamar 71-55 on Thursday night.

Frank Staine had 11 points for Dixie State (9-10, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference).

Lincoln Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-16, 0-5), whose losing streak reached nine games. C.J. Roberts added 12 points. Mason Senigaur had seven rebounds.

