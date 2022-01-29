CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Schofield leads Dixie State…

Schofield leads Dixie State against Chicago State after 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dixie State Trailblazers (10-10, 3-4 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-14, 2-5 WAC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago State -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie State faces the Chicago State Cougars after Hunter Schofield scored 22 points in Dixie State’s 85-74 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Cougars are 4-4 on their home court. Chicago State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers are 3-4 in conference play. Dixie State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Betson is averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Schofield is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Frank Staine is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up