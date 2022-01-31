CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Scheierman lifts S. Dakota St. over North Dakota 70-64

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 11:55 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 24 points as South Dakota State won its 11th consecutive game, beating North Dakota 70-64 on Monday night.

Charlie Easley had 13 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State (20-4, 11-0 Summit League). Zeke Mayo added 12 points.

Reid Grant had 15 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-19, 0-10), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games. Bentiu Panoam added 13 points. Paul Bruns had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks for the season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota 96-61 last Thursday.

