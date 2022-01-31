Santa Clara hosts Pacific (CA) following Blake’s 20-point game

Pacific (CA) Tigers (6-13, 1-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-8, 3-3 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Pacific (CA) Tigers (6-13, 1-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-8, 3-3 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -12.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Nicquel Blake scored 20 points in Pacific (CA)’s 76-73 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Broncos are 10-3 in home games. Santa Clara ranks sixth in the WCC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Keshawn Justice averaging 6.8.

The Tigers are 1-4 in WCC play. Pacific (CA) allows 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Broncos won the last matchup 84-70 on Jan. 13. Jalen Williams scored 22 points points to help lead the Broncos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 18.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Alphonso Anderson is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

