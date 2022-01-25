Sanogo leads No. 20 UConn to 96-73 win over Georgetown

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 19 points to lead No. 20 UConn to its fourth straight win Tuesday…

Isaiah Whaley and Jordan Hawkins each added 15 points for the Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East), who never trailed. R.J. Cole had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Tyrese Martin chipped in with 13 points.

UConn ran past the Hoyas, outscoring them 27-6 on the fast break and dominated the boards, outrebounding Georgetown 40-28,

Freshman Aminu Mohammed had 15 points to lead Georgetown ( 6-11, 0-6), which lost its seventh consecutive game and sixth straight to start the conference season. Collin Holloway had 11 points and Donald Carey added 10.

UConn never trailed, but Georgetown stayed in the game early with some hot shooting. The Hoyas hit seven of their first 10 shots from behind the arc and were 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half. Mohammad had three of those and 13 of his points before intermission.

Donald Carey’s second 3-pointer of the half brought the Hoyas to within five points at 36-31.

But UConn shot 56% from the floor in the half. A 3-pointer from Martin gave the Huskies a 47-36 advantage, they took a 52-40 lead into halftime and scored the first five points of the second half to seize control of the game.

A 3-pointer from Hawkins gave Connecticut its first 20-point lead at 72-52 and the Huskies extended the advantage from there.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas came into the game shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and averaging 11.8 offensive rebounds a game. They were 11 of 21 from behind the arc against UConn and had 12 offensive boards. But they gave up 19 offensive rebounds and 10 3-pointers.

UConn: There were fewer students than normal at Gampel Pavilion. The school capped capacity in the student section at 50% and asked students to voluntarily stay away, fearing the game could become a super-spreader event in advance of the upcoming move-in weekend for the spring semester. All fans are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the arena.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: The Hoyas continue their road trip at Butler on Saturday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to face DePaul on Saturday

