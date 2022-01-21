CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
San Jose State visits UNLV after Hamilton’s 32-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:02 AM

San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (10-8, 2-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Bryce Hamilton scored 32 points in UNLV’s 69-62 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Rebels have gone 7-3 in home games. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Royce Hamm Jr. averaging 7.2.

The Spartans are 0-4 in MWC play. San Jose State is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Rebels won the last meeting on Jan. 18. Donovan Williams scored 20 points points to help lead the Rebels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamilton is shooting 42.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Rebels. Williams is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Omari Moore is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Trey Anderson is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

