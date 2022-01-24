San Jose State Spartans face the Air Force Falcons on 5-game slide

Air Force Falcons (9-8, 2-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-10, 0-5 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Air Force Falcons (9-8, 2-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-10, 0-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State looks to end its five-game slide when the Spartans play Air Force.

The Spartans have gone 6-3 in home games. San Jose State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Falcons are 2-4 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Spartans. Trey Anderson is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

A.J. Walker averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Ethan Taylor is shooting 41.4% and averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

