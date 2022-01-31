San Jose State hosts Fresno State following Robinson’s 21-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-12, 0-7 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m.…

Fresno State Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-12, 0-7 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on the San Jose State Spartans after Orlando Robinson scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 68-63 overtime loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans have gone 6-4 in home games. San Jose State is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 in conference play. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 11.7 assists per game led by Robinson averaging 2.8.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 79-59 on Jan. 12. Robinson scored 31 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Omari Moore is shooting 46.2% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Robinson is averaging 19.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.