San Jose State faces Air Force, looks to end 5-game slide

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Air Force Falcons (9-8, 2-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-10, 0-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -1.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State looks to end its five-game losing streak when the Spartans take on Air Force.

The Spartans have gone 6-3 at home. San Jose State allows 71.5 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Falcons are 2-4 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans and Falcons meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Trey Smith is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

A.J. Walker is averaging 15.9 points for the Falcons. Ethan Taylor is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

