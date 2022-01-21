San Diego visits Pacific (CA) after Avdalovic’s 23-point game

San Diego Toreros (10-8, 3-2 WCC) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (10-8, 3-2 WCC) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) plays the San Diego Toreros after Luke Avdalovic scored 23 points in Pacific (CA)’s 84-70 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Tigers have gone 4-4 at home. Pacific (CA) ranks sixth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Toreros have gone 3-2 against WCC opponents. San Diego is sixth in the WCC shooting 34.4% from deep. Jase Townsend paces the Toreros shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Toreros match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alphonso Anderson is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Avdalovic is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Pacific (CA).

Marcellus Earlington is averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Toreros. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 5.3 points over the past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

