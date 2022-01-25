CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
San Diego State takes on Utah State after Bradley’s 27-point outing

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 3-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (10-9, 1-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State visits the Utah State Aggies after Matt Bradley scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 80-55 victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies have gone 4-4 at home. Utah State is the top team in the MWC with 33.7 points in the paint led by Justin Bean averaging 9.8.

The Aztecs are 3-1 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 5.4.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones is averaging 7.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Bean is averaging 18.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Utah State.

Bradley is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Aztecs. Trey Pulliam is averaging 6.3 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

