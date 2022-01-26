San Diego State plays Utah State following Bradley’s 27-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 3-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (10-9, 1-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 3-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (10-9, 1-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -2.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces the Utah State Aggies after Matt Bradley scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 80-55 win against the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies are 4-4 in home games. Utah State is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Aztecs are 3-1 in conference play. San Diego State is fourth in college basketball giving up 56.3 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Aggies and Aztecs match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Bean is scoring 18.7 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Aggies. Brandon Horvath is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Bradley averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Trey Pulliam is shooting 43.8% and averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

