San Diego faces BYU on 3-game win streak

San Diego Toreros (10-7, 3-1 WCC) at BYU Cougars (15-4, 3-1 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against BYU.

The Cougars are 8-0 on their home court. BYU is third in the WCC shooting 36.2% from deep, led by Hunter Erickson shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Toreros have gone 3-1 against WCC opponents. San Diego ranks eighth in the WCC scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Marcellus Earlington averaging 3.8.

The Cougars and Toreros face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is averaging 8.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Alex Barcello is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

Earlington is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Toreros. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

