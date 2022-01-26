CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Samford takes on Mercer, looks to break 4-game skid

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Mercer Bears (12-8, 5-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (11-8, 1-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford heads into the matchup with Mercer after losing four straight games.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 at home. Samford is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 5-2 in SoCon play. Mercer scores 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won 83-80 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Felipe Haase led the Bears with 24 points, and Jermaine Marshall led the Bulldogs with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Campbell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Ques Glover is averaging 17.9 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Samford.

Haase is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

